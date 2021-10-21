Two Oakwood students trying to help others cope with stress in a healthy way

Two women at Oakwood University are changing the way students deal with stress.

Briana Brooks an Kristen Reid want their classmates to turn to exercise, outdoors and other students to cope with stressful times instead of vaping.

Thursday Brooks and Reid hosted a block party with local businesses on campus to show alternative ways to relax.

But it's not a one day ordeal, the girls are installing a friendship bench on campus as a safe place for people to talk about how they're feeling.

"So this bench will be used on campus as a becking call for students who are having a bad day, friends aren't answering their phones, they can sit on the bench administration, faculty, other students can come to the bench talk to them, give them a hug," Brooks said. "We realize we can't go through this life alone."

The girls are ambassadors for the pubic health campaign, Truth. The leadership program empowers young people to engage in their community and educate their peers on tobacco and vaping use. Truth came from Washington D.C. to help with Thursday's event.