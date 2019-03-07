Two North Alabama men helping Lee County tornado survivors recover

On Thursday, volunteers from North Alabama were in Lee County to help tornado victims. The volunteers packed up their tools and brought gas and anything else they thought people might need.

The two men from Arab went home to home helping to remove debris and build sheds. One of the volunteers, Jeremy Harris, said their entire street in Arab was destroyed by tornadoes on April 27, 2011, and they lost everything. They are using their experience to help people going through a very similar situation nearly 8 years later.

"These people are kinda like us. After it was over with, you don't know what to do. You don't know," Harris said. "People say, 'Can I help you? "But, they don't know what to do. They will pick up a branch and just move it. People are just lost."

Harris said they learned to take one step at a time towards rebuilding their lives. Now, they're hoping to help some of the victims in Lee County through that. He said seeing the destruction gives them flashbacks to the devastation they once experienced.

The two men are planning to stay in Lee County for a week to help the victims.