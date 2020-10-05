Two North Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday

Two high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday due to heavy rain expected later this week.

Sylvania High School tweeted on Monday that its homecoming game against Geraldine High School is rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. due to “hurricane concerns Friday night.”

Bob Jones High School also announced that its game scheduled for Friday will now be played on Thursday. The team will face off against Albertville High School.

Tropical Storm Delta is expected to impact the Gulf Coast as a hurricane later in the week and bring heavier rain to North Alabama late Friday and into Saturday morning.

