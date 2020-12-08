Two Lincoln Co. schools head back to in-person class Tuesday

Flintville and South Lincoln are headed back to class today after going virtual following the thanksgiving holiday.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook there were extra rounds of cleaning and sanitizing while students were out of class. The district Director of Schools told WAAY31 that the decision to go remote for nearly 2 weeks was because of the lack of staff. He said the schools were short on nearly every type of employee, including teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff.

But as these schools go back one is staying remote. Lincoln County High School students are learning from home all the way until the end of the semester. They won't return until January for in-person class.