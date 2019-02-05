Two Lawrence County schools closed due to flu

Superintendent Jon Smith with Lawrence County Schools announced Tuesday that Moulton Elementary School and Moulton Middle School will be closed for the remainder of the week due to the flu impacting both students and staff members.

According to Smith, the schools have struggled to find substitutes for the last two days. Smith says if a child currently has the flu or is diagnosed within the next few days, they should be kept at home for a minimum of five days. Employees will report to school as usual, and the next three days will be treated as work days. They will be sanitizing both campuses.

The closing does not apply to Lawrence County High School, which Smith says has not been as negatively impacted by the flu. Buses will run normally for LCHS students.