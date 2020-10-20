Two Lawrence County middle schools move to virtual learning for two weeks

Moulton Middle and East Lawrence Middle Schools will move from traditional learning to virtual learning starting Monday, October 20. Students will return to traditional learning on November 2.

According to a social media post made by both schools, the decision to move to virtual learning is based on staffing issues.

Moulton Middle School students who need chromebooks can pick them up on Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. East Lawrence Middle School students can pick them up based on their grade level from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the school.

All other schools in the Lawrence County School District will continue traditional learning.