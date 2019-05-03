Two Jets sign to play baseball at the next level

James Clemens Baseball's season may be over, but they still have a reason to celebrate.

Friday morning, Jets catcher Ben Bolden and his friend, and lefty pitcher, Jackson Reece signed their letters of intent together to play ball at the next level.

These two have been pitcher and catcher for nearly six years.

"Ever since eighth grade, me and him have been throwing bull pins, pitching in games. It's been a great experience. I wouldn't trade it for anything," Montevallo signee Jackson Reece said.

Faulkner signee Ben Bolden praises his pitcher, saying he's really special.

Their time playing together has come to an end. Reece is heading to the University of Montevallo.

"I took a visit down there last month and I just really loved it. Fell in love with the place. The coaches were awesome. The facilities were amazing," Reece said.

While, his teammate Ben Bolden is moving farther south to play ball at Faulkner University.

"I thought it was the right fit. Everyone there feels like family and it's really tight-knit. Oh and they're really good," Bolden said.

Even though they won't be each other teammates, they're still excited to play baseball at the next level. Reece said he's most looking forward to being able to continue to play for the next four years.

"After I signed, all the pressure was off me. Everyone not looking at me. It was pretty good," Bolden said.

They'll try their best to see each other, even if it's only on the diamond. Ben said even then they'll always support each other.

"I hope to see him in a scrimmage or something like that so we can beat them and I can have bragging rights and stuff," Bolden said.