Two Jackson County fires sparked from heating source

Two fires in less than 24 hours were caused by heating sources in Jackson County.

One fire was sparked by a space heater that forced the Liberty Restaurant in Scottsboro to close on Wednesday.

Now fire departments say what you can do to stay safe this winter.

Fire officials say you should never leave space heaters on if you can't watch them closely.

When you don't, it can cause a serious fire, just like the one at the Liberty Restaurant.

"Man, that is a landmark in Scottsboro. Everybody who's anybody eats there in the mornings," said Michael Haislip.

He told us the Liberty Restaurant is a popular spot and he's not sure where he'll go for their infamous food.

But he said he's just happy no one was hurt in the fire on Wednesday.

Scottsboro fire officials told us a fire started because someone left a space heater on to warm up the place before they opened.

With the winter season quickly approaching, they said this is a common way fires can start.

"Be safety aware in any season. Just be safety aware," said Haislip.

No one was hurt when the fire broke out, but it did cause a lot of damage inside.

Forcing employees to close the Liberty until repairs can be made.

And Haislip, just like many others we spoke with Sunday night told us this...

"Just can't wait to get back to their food," he said.

We don't know when the Liberty will be open again, but fire officials also want you to never plug a heat-source appliance into an extension cord.

Those kinds of cords should only be used for short time use.