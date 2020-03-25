Two Huntsville restaurants warn community about tip jar thief

The co-owner of a small cafe in Huntsville has a warning for other businesses after someone stole their tip jar. Huntsville police said investigators are looking for the woman responsible.

The thief is believed to have hit two restaurants in the area, both told WAAY 31 they are doing everything they can to survive right now after the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Governor issued a health order only allowing to-go and delivery services from restaurants.

Angela Ozbolt, The co-owner of Good Company Cafe, said a woman came into their restaurant and asked an employee for a cup of ice water.

Ozbolt said when the employee turned around the thief grabbed the tip jar and took off getting into a SUV parked outside. The co-owner said the woman got away with about $10. However, wiith the health order impacting business, they're relying on every dollar to pay their bills and employees.

"We are fighting tooth and nail to stay open to keep our employees with jobs and with income.We are trying to support them as much as we can and to have someone come in and in such a supportive community take that and think that they can use it for themselves by tricking our servers, it's just shameful," Ozbolt said.

Ozbolt said they have had many community members reach out offering to replace the stolen money, and they are thankful for the support.

Mason Dixon Bakery another small bakery and restaurant in Huntsville said they believe the same woman is responsible for stealing their tip jar this week after asking for a cup of water as well. The owner said the woman got away with about $40. She said they're also seeing less customers right now with only being able to fufill to-go and delivery orders because of the health order, and she said every dollar counts at this point.

Both businesses said they reported to thefts to authorities and are keeping a very close eye on their tip jars. Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville Police at (256) 427-7001.