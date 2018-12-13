Clear
Two Huntsville residents indicted on murder, robbery charges following home invasion

James Manuel Jr. (left) and Jasmine Nicole Jordan (right) were both indicted on charges of murder and first-degree robbery. James Manuel Jr. (left) and Jasmine Nicole Jordan (right) were both indicted on charges of murder and first-degree robbery.

James Manuel Jr. and Jamsmine Nicole Jordan were attempting to commit a robbery when Jeremiah Manuel was shot and killed, according to court documents.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 10:24 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Two out of three people accused of trying to rob a Huntsville family back in May 2017 were indicted on charges, which included murder.

James Manuel Jr., 25, and Jasmine Nicole Jordan, 24, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder and first-degree robbery on November 30, 2018.

Back in 2017, the three entered the home of Frederick Rice and attempted to steal money from Rice’s cousin.

At the time, Rice told WAAY 31 that Jeremiah Manuel, 21, pointed a gun at his cousin’s head and said, “he was gonna kill everybody in the house.”

According to Rice, he and his cousin both grabbed guns and chased them out of the house. Rice said his cousin shot James Manuel in the leg.

Court documents state that Rice shot and killed Jeremiah Manuel. So far, no charges have been brought against Rice.

Both James Manuel and Jasmine Jordan are scheduled to stand trial on the charges in February 2019. Bond for both Manuel and Jordan was set at $75,000.

