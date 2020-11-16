Two Guntersville City Schools return to in-person class Monday

Students from Cherokee Elementary and Guntersville Middle returning comes a few days after Guntersville High School students went back to in-person class as well!

Superintendent Brett Stanton said the district has nearly 20 active Coronavirus cases and more than 150 people are in quarantine! Both Cherokee Elementary and Guntersville Middle were forced to close because so many faculty and staff members were exposed to Coronavirus. The superintendent said that managing staffing has been one of the toughest aspects of this school year.

"It's really been a challenge its almost been a game day decision at times but its been a very challenging process at times to decide do we go virtual or do we remain traditional...Its been a real challenge," said Stanton.

Stanton added that any decision they make is done in the best interest and safety of students.