Two Grissom softball players selected for Jr. All-American Games

Anna Claire Nix and Abby Hornbuckle are the Grissom High Softball players

selected to play in the Jr. All-American games in Sarasota, FL this weekend.

The girls will be represented out of 32 states in the US, representing Huntsville, AL, Grissom High School and

their travel ball team Fusion 02.

Nix and Hornbuckle say they're excited to meet new players during the games! The Junior All-American games include a home run derby, showcase, skills showcase, games, and player evaluations.