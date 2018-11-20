Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Skeletal remains found in woods in Jackson County Full Story

Two Grissom softball players selected for Jr. All-American Games

The softball players will have a weekend full of showcases in Sarasota.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 7:28 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Anna Claire Nix and Abby Hornbuckle are the Grissom High Softball players
selected to play in the Jr. All-American games in Sarasota, FL this weekend.
The girls will be represented out of 32 states in the US, representing Huntsville, AL, Grissom High School and
their travel ball team Fusion 02.

Nix and Hornbuckle say they're excited to meet new players during the games! The Junior All-American games include a home run derby, showcase, skills showcase, games, and player evaluations. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events