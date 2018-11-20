Anna Claire Nix and Abby Hornbuckle are the Grissom High Softball players
selected to play in the Jr. All-American games in Sarasota, FL this weekend.
The girls will be represented out of 32 states in the US, representing Huntsville, AL, Grissom High School and
their travel ball team Fusion 02.
Nix and Hornbuckle say they're excited to meet new players during the games! The Junior All-American games include a home run derby, showcase, skills showcase, games, and player evaluations.
Related Content
- Two Grissom softball players selected for Jr. All-American Games
- Goodbye Grissom, Hello library
- Grissom Cadets finalize plans for Warrior 5K
- Grissom High School addresses new security measures
- Old Grissom High School construction starts
- District defends response after Snapchatter threatens Grissom High
- Parents of Grissom High School students want change
- Grissom High School ROTC cadet honored for saving man's life
- Four Grissom High students received a 36 on the ACT
- First responders train for active shooter situations at Grissom High
Scroll for more content...