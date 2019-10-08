Police trying to determine if armed robberies at Hartselle, Huntsville GameStop stores are related

Police are trying to figure out if a series of armed robberies at North Alabama GameStop stores are related.

Someone robbed the Jones Valley location Friday night and the Hartselle store Monday afternoon.

We've reported on GameStop robberies for a year now, but something stands out in the two recent hits. Police say the suspect entered through the front door very casually and then proceeded to take things.

In the surveillance footage from the armed robbery on Friday night at the Jones Valley GameStop, you can see the suspect wearing dark-colored clothing with a white cloth over his face.

Police say he demanded all the workers' wallets along with several games and consoles. On Tuesday, employees were still too shaken to talk on camera. They said the suspect was a male in his 30s with light brown eyes. They say he was carrying what appeared to be a pistol.

On Monday afternoon, another GameStop was hit in Hartselle. Police say the guy stole a game console and some money.

Similar to the Jones Valley hit, he looked like he was in his 30s. Employees said he, too, had a white cloth covering his face and a gun. He calmly walked through the front door and demanded things. Police say the suspect drove off in a dark-colored Honda.

As police work to determine if the suspect is the same guy, people who work near GameStop stores tell WAAY 31 they think they know why the stores keep getting hit.

"It's GameStop. They have PlayStations. Everyone loves PlayStations. I think they came out with a PlayStations 5 now. They have that. They have Xbox, all these different types of video games," a local store employee said.

Employees say security has been increased at some stores since the recent hold-ups, and they're being offered counseling. We've reached out to GameStop corporate to find out if they're doing anything to keep employees and customers safe. We are still waiting to hear back.