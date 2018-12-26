Lauderdale County murder suspects released on bond

Two Florence men were arrested over the weekend for the murder of Jose D'Leon, who was killed in May. They have since been released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center after each posting a $50,000 bond.
Randy Sanchez was arrested by Florence Police on Friday, and Vincent Fuqua was arrested by Russellville Police on Saturday.
Information is still being gathered in regards to this case.
