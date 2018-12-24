Two Florence men arrested in murder case

Florence police have arrested two men for the murder of a Florence man back in May.

Randy Sanchez and Vincent Fuqua were arrested and charged with killing Jose D'Leon on Wood Avenue on May 2nd in Florence.

Florence police said D'Leon was found in a home and an autopsy deteremined he was the victim of a homicide.

According to investigators, Sanchez and Fuqua were developed as suspects and warrants were issued for their arrests. Florence Police Special Operations officers arrested Sanchez on Friday. Russellvile Police arrested Fuqua on Saturday.

Investigators said Sanchez was friends with D'Leon at the time of the murder. Fuqua did not know D'Leon but was friends with Sanchez.

Florence police are still gathering information related to the case.

Both Sanchez and Fuqua are being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.