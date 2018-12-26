Two Florence men arrested for using marijuana around children

Two suspects have bonded out of jail after being arrested in Florence on December 24 for using marijuana around children.
Adam and Seth Childers were both charged with drug paraphernalia and exposing children to narcotics after officers responded to a possible domestic incident at Tombigbee Street and found them along with two juveniles at a residence that had "a strong odor of marijuana."
Both suspects admitted to using marijuana in the home.
