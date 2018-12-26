Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts

Two Florence men arrested for using marijuana around children

Adam Childers (left) and Seth Childers (right) Adam Childers (left) and Seth Childers (right)

Both suspects have posted bond and been released from jail.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 9:48 AM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 9:54 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two suspects have bonded out of jail after being arrested in Florence on December 24 for using marijuana around children.

Adam and Seth Childers were both charged with drug paraphernalia and exposing children to narcotics after officers responded to a possible domestic incident at Tombigbee Street and found them along with two juveniles at a residence that had "a strong odor of marijuana."

Both suspects admitted to using marijuana in the home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events