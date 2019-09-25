Two Decatur teenagers hit by cars in last three days

A 13-year-old is recovering in Huntsville Hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Decatur. This marks the second time in three days a teenager in Decatur has been hit by a car when trying to cross the street.

Decatur Police arrived to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Prospect Drive around 4:15 PM on Wednesday. Police say a teenager was running across the street when they were hit by a car. WAAY31 is trying to find out from police if the teenager was using the crosswalk.

Just two days ago, a seventh grader from Decatur Middle School did the same thing and was struck by a high school student driving on Somerville Road. The boy tried running across the street outside of the crosswalk to get to an alley.

The school district tells WAAY31 there are no sidewalks on Beech Street, and many students take the alley to get home.

Decatur City Councilwoman Paige Bibbee tells WAAY31 an Alabama Department of Transportation grant was approved in November of 2018 to add sidewalks to Beech Street. She estimates sidewalk work could start before Christmas.

One Decatur man knows exactly what these two teenagers are currently going through.

"I have actually been hit by a car before," Matthew Smith said.

12 years ago, as a 10-year-old, Smith still remembers it clear as day.

"I'm hit, I hold out my arms like this to protect myself, and I get hit and roll off into the dirt," Smith said.

Smith tells WAAY31 he was riding a skateboard across the streets of Decatur, not in the crosswalk. After being hit by a car, he suffered a serious arm injury. On Wednesday, he was walking near his house when he saw flashing lights coming from 6th Avenue.

"I was completely speechless, I had a feeling in my gut something wasn't quite right," Smith said.

Decatur City Schools is urging parents to talk to their kids about safely crossing the street and using crosswalks.

Smith says, take it from him.

"Make darn sure you pay attention to where you're going on the street," Smith said.

Decatur City Schools tells WAAY31 the seventh grader has been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries. They also say the driver will not face any charges.

It is unclear if Wednesday's victim is a student as well and if the driver is facing any charges at this time.