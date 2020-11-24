Clear

Two Decatur education institutes receive grant money from the state of Alabama

Twenty different public school and college authority projects in the state of Alabama have been awarded $298 million by Gov. Kay Ivey and two of those 20 are in Decatur.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 7:52 PM
Bridget Divers

Twenty different public school and college authority projects in the state of Alabama have been awarded $298 million by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Two of those 20 are located in Decatur.

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind received more than $28 million for the new Decatur campus.

The Alabama Center for the Arts received $15 million to build a new residence hall in downtown Decatur.

"We're very fortunate and blessed that Gov. Ivey has seen fit to give us this opportunity. We can't express our thanks to her and the Alabama legislature anymore. It's a fantastic opportunity," said Dennis Gilliam.

Gilliam is the Executive Director of Special Projects for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. He says the institute served more than 26,000 deaf and visually impaired Alabamians over the past year. That's why the new Decatur campus is so important for them.

"The plan for the Decatur property is to have a satellite operation at that location so we can serve more Alabamians that have any kind of sensory loss. And that doesn't just mean Pre-K, K-12 and post-secondary. It means all kinds of adults or clients across the state," said Gilliam.

The new Decatur campus will be located at the Lurleen B. Wallace Developmental Center that is currently owned by the Alabama National Guard.

"Right now, there are approximately 20 buildings on campus that will be used in our large-scale plan. The only building that has been renovated is the main administration building. So, our plan is, we have a plan to renovate each one of those," Gilliam said.

The Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur also received funding from the state it will use to build residence halls in downtown Decatur.

"These dorms are being built primarily for use for students at the Alabama Center for the Arts, which is in downtown Decatur," said Philip Mann, the Executive Director of External Affairs for the Alabama Center for the Arts.

Mann says the Alabama Center for the Arts wants to work with students at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind when it opens in Decatur.

"We want to partner with them to do some arts and arts education programs for students at this institution, so we always look for ways to connect the dots, education wise," said Mann.

These two recipients plan to start construction right away.

The Alabama Center for the Arts is jointly operated by Calhoun Community College and Athens State University.

