Two Cecil Ashburn Drive alternate routes could be shut down due to flooding

Hobbs Island Road in Madison County flooded back in 2003 and now the Madison County Commissioner over the area thinks it could flood again this week. Commissioner Craig Hill said flooding could shut down the Cecil Ashburn Drive alternate route.

It might not be the only alternate route impacted, because Hill said Rock Cut Road at Highway 72 east has also experienced flooding in the past.

This means even more traffic on Governors Drive should be expected in the coming days. The road's already seen increased traffic in the past month, but it would be one of drivers' only options to get to the other side of the mountain.

"At this time, we want to communicate to the residents of Hampton Cove and the Big Cove area they are probably going to have to use 431/Monte Sano over the next few days," Hill said.

Pictures of Hobbs Island Road when it flooded in 2003 were shared with WAAY 31, and the road could look similar in the coming days.

"I've never seen anything like that. I'm not a native to here, but everyone talks about it," said Trish Sanchez, who travels road daily.

Commissioner Hill said Hobbs Island Road normally floods in three areas, but any flooding will cause the entire road to be shut down.

"We can't control the weather, and we just have to do our best. It impacts us like it impacts other motorists," he said.

Sanchez said with all of the rain, she hopes drivers who use the alternate route will slow down while it's still open.

"There's definitely an increase in traffic. They need to mind the speed, because it's 45 mostly down the road. People are definitely traveling much faster than that," she said.