Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan says two Capitol Police officers have been suspended after riots last week at the U.S. Capitol.

ABC News reports that Ryan, a House Appropriations subcommittee chairman who presides over Capitol Police funding, told reporters Monday afternoon that one of the officers took a selfie with rioters and the other put on a MAGA hat and allegedly gave directions to rioters.

According to ABC News, Ryan said he was informed of both by the interim Capitol Police chief.