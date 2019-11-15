Two Buckhorn baseball players sign Letters of Intent

Two Buckhorn baseball players have signed on the dotted line and are committed to playing baseball at the next level.
Derrick Jackson is taking his talents to Jacksonville State University. Logan Malone is heading to the University of South Alabama.
These two have played together since middle school and always wanted to sign their Letters of Intent together, so Friday was a dream come true.
Congrats guys!
