Two Buckhorn baseball players sign Letters of Intent

Derrick Jackson and Logan Malone are committed to playing ball at the next level after signing on Friday, November 15.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 6:19 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 8:16 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Two Buckhorn baseball players have signed on the dotted line and are committed to playing baseball at the next level.

Derrick Jackson is taking his talents to Jacksonville State University. Logan Malone is heading to the University of South Alabama.

These two have played together since middle school and always wanted to sign their Letters of Intent together, so Friday was a dream come true.

Congrats guys!

