Two Athens men arrested after armed robbery at B&K Grocery

Two suspects, Timothy Lunsford and Kobi Pendleton, were arrested Wednesday night for an armed robbery on December 2 at B&K Grocery on Brownsferry Road in Athens. They are both charged with robbery in the first degree.
A clerk at the store told Limestone County sheriff's deputies that two men had robbed him at gunpoint. Warrants were served and the suspects were arrested at their home in Athens, where additional evidence was found.
Lunsford and Pendleton were booked in the Limestone County Jail.
