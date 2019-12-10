MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two Alabama prison officers are on leave as the department probes the use of force in the death of a state inmate.
The Alabama Department of Corrections said it is investigating the alleged use of force that resulted in the death of an inmate at Ventress Correctional Facility inmate.
Fifty-five-year-old Michael Smith of Fairfield, died Dec. 5 after being removed from life support following a November incident at the prison.
The prison system said it is also investigating the death of another inmate at Holman Correctional Facility.
Related Content
- Two Alabama prison officers on leave amid investigation into inmate's death
- Alabama prison system investigates 2 inmate deaths
- Alabama inmate killed inside state prison
- Prisoner stabbed to death by another inmate
- 3 Alabama prison officers arrested
- Officers capture escaped Alabama prisoner
- Texas police arrest Alabama inmate in 1974 death of officer
- Alabama prison official on administrative leave
- Death of Alabama inmate ruled suicide
- Alabama inmate fatally stabbed
Scroll for more content...