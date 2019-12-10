Clear

Two Alabama prison officers on leave amid investigation into inmate's death

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the use of force in the death of a state inmate.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Two Alabama prison officers are on leave as the department probes the use of force in the death of a state inmate.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said it is investigating the alleged use of force that resulted in the death of an inmate at Ventress Correctional Facility inmate.

Fifty-five-year-old Michael Smith of Fairfield, died Dec. 5 after being removed from life support following a November incident at the prison.

The prison system said it is also investigating the death of another inmate at Holman Correctional Facility.

