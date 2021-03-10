Two Alabama prison employees accused of assaulting inmate, lying about it

Two Alabama Department of Corrections employees are accused of assaulting an inmate and lying about it later.

A federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wednesday charging Sgt. Devlon Williams, 35, and Correctional Officer Larry Managan Jr., 39, for the alleged incident at Staton Correctional Facility.

They're accused of assaulting the inmate by hitting him with their feet and a collapsible baton and later making false statements about it to an investigator. Additionally, Managan is accused of assaulting the inmate by walking on him.

Williams has another charge for making a false statement about the assault in an official report.

If convicted, Williams could spend 50 years in prison while Managan could face a 40-year sentence.