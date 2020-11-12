Two ASCTE students invited to be some of the first interns in the SUCCEED Program

Two students from the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering have been invited to be some of the first interns in a new program called SUCCEED.

The program is a joint initiative with the University of Alabama in Huntsville Center for Cybersecurity Research and Education, and the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command to give high school and college students opportunities for training in stem-based career fields and cybersecurity.

ASCTE high school students Javen Bies-Dupree and Kaleb Harris are the two candidates.

Harris was unable to attend the student signing, but Bies-Dupree was there with many of his family members.

And he says he wants to get as much experience as he can with this opportunity.

"It feels like a very big honor, it feels like I'm taking on a very big weight but I know the people here and the people I have around me will help me carry this weight, but it's just kind of like a new thing that I'm experiencing with everybody," said ASCTE student, Javen Bies-Dupree.

Bies-Dupree says that in the future he wants to go to college and major in aerospace engineering.