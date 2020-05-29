Two people killed in crash involving motorcycle near Huntsville

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a wreck that killed two people near Huntsville. State troopers say just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, a motorcycle crashed into a truck on Maysville Road.

According to state troopers, Eric Nathanael Barbee, 40, of New Market, was killed. They say he was driving the motorcycle. Troopers say Cristy Marie Calloway, 33, of New Market, who was riding on the motorcycle, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the truck were not injured.The crash is still under investigation.