Twirling to the top

Hartselle majorette makes college team.

Posted: May 6, 2020 9:31 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A Hartselle majorette's dreams come true when she lands a spot on a her favorite college team.
But the audition process wasn't what she was expecting at all.

Since she was a little twirler, Chloe Holladay wanted to be a Crimsonette at the University of Alabama.

"Die hard Alabama fan, I've been twirling since I was five year's old, so I've been dreaming of this since I was five," Holladay said.

Thirteen years later, her dream came true.

"I cannot wait to see her in those beautiful Crimsonette sequin costumes," Chloe's Mom, Holly, said.
"You know in Hartselle the colors are red and white, it was just preparing me for being on the field, there's nothing like being on the field," Chloe added.
Normally Crimsonsette tryouts are in front of a packed Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.
The Hartselle senior never imagined, her audition would be by herself at home.
"You get a t shirt when you make it, it's a big deal when you go there and I'm like I'm going to be performing in front of a camera," Chloe said.
Because of coronavirus tryouts were virtual.
Holladay says that didn't stop her from working hours each day leading up to her tryout.
She had to quickly learn a routine from a video, then send it in for judging.
"You had limited time to do it, so they didn't make it where you could just get a perfect run," Chloe said.

Holly says no one is more deserving than her daughter.
"I'm so, I'm getting emotional, I'm so proud of her, she's one of the most hardworking people I've been around."

Chloe said she's not nervous to perform at the biggest stadium in the state, she's just ready to strike up the band.
"It's crazy because I'm going to go from performing in front of a few hundred at football games to hundreds of thousands, that's a big step, but I'm super excited," Chloe said.

iIf football season goes on as planned, Chloe's first halftime performance will be at Jerrys World, when Alabama takes on USC in Arlington.

