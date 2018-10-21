Clear
Twin accidentally shoots 10-year-old sister

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in St. Joseph.

ST. JOSEPH, Tenn.  - Police are investigating after a young boy accidentally shot his twin sister in Lawrence County, Tennessee. According to Sheriff John Myers, the twins were in a truck outside a Dollar General on Highway 43 in St. Joseph when the 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his sister in the head.

Sheriff Myers said the accidental shooting happened around 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon. The sheriff said the gun was in the truck and the boy found it. 

Medics flew the girl by air ambulance Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. She reportedly had a heartbeat. Right now, we don't know her condition.

Police are investigating whether another adult was in the car. No charges have been filed.

