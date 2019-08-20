Twickenham Fest starts in downtown Huntsville

It's the 10th anniversary of the chamber music festival, Twickenham Fest!

It brings well-known artists to Huntsville for a free, six-day festival to celebrate chamber music. There will be something for all ages to enjoy.

WAAY 31 got a chance to speak with one of the co-founders about what guests can expect this week.

"You're five feet away from the musician and you're feeling them breathe and you're playing it with them and so it becomes your music too," said Susanna Phillips, a co-founder.

Events start Tuesday evening and go on through Sunday. They're all held at the Russel Erskine hotel on Clinton Avenue.