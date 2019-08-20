It's the 10th anniversary of the chamber music festival, Twickenham Fest!
It brings well-known artists to Huntsville for a free, six-day festival to celebrate chamber music. There will be something for all ages to enjoy.
WAAY 31 got a chance to speak with one of the co-founders about what guests can expect this week.
"You're five feet away from the musician and you're feeling them breathe and you're playing it with them and so it becomes your music too," said Susanna Phillips, a co-founder.
Events start Tuesday evening and go on through Sunday. They're all held at the Russel Erskine hotel on Clinton Avenue.
Related Content
- Twickenham Fest starts in downtown Huntsville
- Three new businesses coming to Huntsville, Twickenham Square
- UNA holds Fan Fest
- City of Huntsville hold annual City-Wide Fun Fest
- First cycle track opens in downtown Huntsville
- 3 new restaurants coming to downtown Huntsville
- Expect detours in downtown Huntsville March 27
- First restaurant announced for downtown Huntsville development
- Downtown Huntsville wreck knocks over pole
- Emergency Lane Closure in Downtown Huntsville
Scroll for more content...