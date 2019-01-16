Twelve people arrested in Franklin Co., TN on drug-related charges

Twelve people were taken into custody this week in Franklin County, Tennessee on drug-related charges for incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, additional arrests are expected to be made.

The suspects were booked into the Franklin County Jail. Their names and charges are below:

* Brandon Joe Padget: One count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule II and one count Possession of Schedule II with Intent

* Jason Ray Clark: One count Sale of Schedule II, one count of Possession of Schedule II, two counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent, two counts of Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule II and two counts of Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule II

* Steve Wayne Francis: One count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule IV and one count Possession of Schedule IV

* Jason Hunt: One count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule II and one count Possession of Schedule II with Intent

* Justin Ray George: Two counts Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule III and two counts Possession of Schedule III

* Mary Jane Yates: One count Possession of Schedule III and one count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule III

* Timothy Campbell: One count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sale of Schedule II and one count Possession of Schedule II

* Ruth Crain: One count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule IV, one count Simple Possession, one count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule II and one count Simple Possession/ Casual Exchange

* Chadwick Michael Baker: One count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule II and one count Possession of Schedule II with Intent

* Adam Gifford: Two counts Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule II and two counts Possession of Schedule II

* Matthew Christopher Roden: One count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule II, one count Possession with Intent Schedule II, one count Manufacture/ Delivery/ Sell of Schedule II and one count Possession of Schedule II with Intent

* Laquisha Reshawn Calleja: One count Sale or Delivery of Schedule II and one count Possession of Schedule II with Intent