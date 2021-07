A Tuscumbia woman died in a late Thursday two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

Cherry Prestage, 44, was killed when the 2014 Ford Mustang she was driving crossed the fog line and struck the rear of a 2019 Kenworth, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Prestage was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place about 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Alabama 157 at the 28 mile marker, about 10 miles south of Moulton.

The incident remains under investigation.