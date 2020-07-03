Tuscumbia woman grows ‘Patriotic Blessings’ tree

WAAY 31 viewer Helen Retana has set up what she calls a “Patriotic Blessings” tree outside her Tuscumbia home.

She sent us the photos as North Alabama prepares to celebrate Independence Day.

“I just wanted something for our community to come and get a little touch from God,” Helen said.

“So many are dealing with all kinds of challenges. This was a simple way for people to have a little reminder that God loves them and is with them.

“I thought about how everyone loves Christmas trees. So, I figured why not a blessing tree?”

If you’re in Tuscumbia, go take a look on Commons Street.