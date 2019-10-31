Clear
Tuscumbia woman dies in Franklin County crash

A Tuscumbia woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Michelle Potter, 23, died when her 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser left the roadway on Alabama Highway 247 about five miles east of Red Bay about 11:15 a.m.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate, said Corp. Scott Simpson of the Quad Cities Post.

