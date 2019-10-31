A Tuscumbia woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County.
Michelle Potter, 23, died when her 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser left the roadway on Alabama Highway 247 about five miles east of Red Bay about 11:15 a.m.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate, said Corp. Scott Simpson of the Quad Cities Post.
Related Content
- Tuscumbia woman dies in Franklin County crash
- Florence man dies in Franklin County crash
- Deadly crash in Franklin County
- UPDATE: Trinity man dies in Franklin County crop duster crash
- Tuscaloosa man dies in motorcycle crash in Tuscumbia
- Haleyville woman pronounced dead after crash in Franklin County
- Family: Murdered Tuscumbia man died a hero
- ATV crash kills two in Franklin County
- Tuscumbia escaped inmate recaptured
- Video shows moments after Tuscumbia bus crash
Scroll for more content...