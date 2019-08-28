Tuscumbia will raise sidewalks to ease flooding

The state is giving Tuscumbia more than $100,000 to fix some of its flooding woes.

Tuscumbia mayor, Kerry Underwood, said the problem is sidewalks along North Main Street are even with the road, so when it rains, that area floods.

"All the water just runs off the road, down the road and into people's yards. It's been a problem for several years now," said Underwood.

Underwood said the Alabama Department of Transportation sees these issues. It has given the city $110,000 to help fix the flooding issues along North Main Street.

"We will build the sidewalk up, build a new curb and take all the storm water into our storm water system. That should alleviate major if not all of the problems with flooding," said Underwood.

Underwood said about 800 feet along North Main Street from North Commons to Hobson Street will get new sidewalks and a catchment system.

"If we have a catch basin on the east side and we're gonna build one on the west side and tie them under the road together, so now we're catching the water before it gets to the street," said Underwood.

Tiffany Chamblee works on North Main Street. She said she's hopeful the new project will work.

"Tuscumbia is growing and wanting to attract businesses and each time it rains, the town shuts down. How can a town grow if people can't get to it?" said Chamblee.

ALDOT will give the city the money in October. If the cost of the project goes over $110,000, city council members will have to vote to decide how to pay for any additional costs, but the money from ALDOT should cover the entire project. They don't have a start date yet for the project.