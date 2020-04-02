Tuscumbia teachers surprise students with procession during coronavirus shutdown

Photo Gallery 1 Images
On Thursday, elementary, middle and high school teachers from Tuscumbia City Schools rode around in a procession line to see their students.
Many of the teachers' cars were decorated with signs encouraging students to keep reading and saying, "We miss you."
WAAY 31 caught up with the procession going down Main Street in Tuscumbia. Students were lined up and down Main Street with their signs, too. Everyone was spaced apart to practice social distancing.
One elementary school student told us why he misses his teacher, Mrs. Pettus.
"She's sweet, she's kind...and I don't know," said elementary school student, Cullen Noyola.
Cullen said he missed doing math with Mrs. Pettus, too.
