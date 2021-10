Each year that Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday, many communities make determinations about whether or not Halloween trick-or-treating will take place that day or on Saturday, the 30th.

This year in Tuscumbia, trick-or-treating will take place on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, according to the city’s police department.

The department reminds residents to be aware of children and drive slowly in areas where they might be on the hunt for candy.