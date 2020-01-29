Tuscumbia school resource officer removed after weapon found in bathroom

A Tuscumbia school resource officer has been removed from the district after a weapon was found Tuesday in a bathroom.

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood says the officer was a part-time employee. Around 11:30 a.m. at G.W. Trenholm Primary School, officials say the officer's backup weapon was found by an adult inside a faculty bathroom that students do not have access to.

The school says students were not in danger during the incident, and the weapon was removed from the campus.

Tuscumbia police were notified and responded to the school.

