Clear

Tuscumbia school resource officer removed after weapon found in bathroom

Tuscumbia police were notified and responded to the school.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 12:24 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 1:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Tuscumbia school resource officer has been removed from the district after a weapon was found Tuesday in a bathroom. 

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood says the officer was a part-time employee. Around 11:30 a.m. at G.W. Trenholm Primary School, officials say the officer's backup weapon was found by an adult inside a faculty bathroom that students do not have access to. 

The school says students were not in danger during the incident, and the weapon was removed from the campus. 

Tuscumbia police were notified and responded to the school. 

WAAY 31 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on air and online.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events