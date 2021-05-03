Tuscumbia presents WAAY 31 with key to the city

Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna accepted the key to the City of Tuscumbia Monday evening on behalf of WAAY 31.

It's in appreciation for our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network site in Muscle Shoals and was presented by Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood and city council members.

The site closes a radar coverage gap in the region. Before last year, it was vulnerable to tornadoes with little or no warning.

The three Doppler radars across North Alabama comprise what is now the largest private radar network in the country.

You can access the radar network here and learn more about how they work here.