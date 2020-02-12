Clear
Tuscumbia police suspect foul play in death of 83-year-old woman

The woman was found dead Friday afternoon on Davis Court.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 1:05 PM
Updated: Feb 12, 2020 1:21 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Tuscumbia police suspect foul play in the death of an 83-year-old woman.

Mary Malone, 83, was found dead Friday around 2:50 p.m. on Davis Court. The autopsy results came back, and police now know the cause of death. However, they are not releasing those results currently.

Police are interviewing persons of interest and ask if you have any information that you call (256) 383-3121.

