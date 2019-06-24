Tuscumbia police searching for inmate who escaped on a bicycle

Tuscumbia police are searching for an inmate who escaped the jail Friday on a bicycle.

Police picked up the guy for shoplifting. He told them his name was Donley Martin, but they think that's a false name.

Police say while they were holding the man on a theft charge, he took off. They say a jailer let him walk to the breeze way to get fresh air, because the female inmates were in the jail yard and he could not go there.

The man then took off on a bicycle, police say. They've used track dogs to find him, but a dog lost the scent along Woodmont Avenue in Tuscumbia.

Officials do not believe the man is armed and dangerous, but they need help in properly identifying him. If you have seen him, you're asked to call Tuscumbia police at (256) 383-3121.

Police believe some of the man's friends could have picked him up in a car. It's unclear if the jailer who was working the day he escaped will face any disciplinary action.