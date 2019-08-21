Tuscumbia police officer on paid leave during probe of off-duty gun use, argument

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan announced Wednesday that he has put the off-duty officer who pulled out his gun during a heated exchange with a citizen on paid administrative leave.

Logan released this statement: “The Tuscumbia Police Department was made aware of an incident that took place late Saturday night involving a Tuscumbia police officer and a citizen at an apartment complex in Tuscumbia. The department has began the process of an internal investigation into the situation. Protection of our citizens as well as our employees is paramount as we conduct our sworn duties. Following the conclusion of the investigation further information may be made available next week.”

The original story:

Tuscumbia police are responding to a video posted online showing a confrontation between a driver and an off-duty officer Saturday night.

In the video, you can see the off-duty officer, Greg Scoggins, unholster his gun and pull it out after he and a citizen, Ryan Williams, were in a disagreement. Williams recorded parts of his interaction with Scoggins.

During the exchange with Williams and Scoggins, you can hear the two men getting loud as things escalate. Scoggins was telling Williams that he was speeding and was wanting his ID. You can hear Williams in the video asking Scoggins why he was doing this.

Here is the following exchange between the two:

Williams - "I don't know what you're stopping me for buddy."

Scoggins - "I said I'm not your buddy."

Williams - "What's the problem?"

Scoggins - "Because you came reckless driving through here."

Williams - "I'm parked!"

Scoggins - No, you were not parked. I was standing right there walking my dog."

You can see other Tuscumbia police officers come on scene as Scoggins addresses Williams, asking for his ID again and telling him he was driving recklessly. Scoggins then unclips his gun and takes it out.

Here is the next exchange:

Williams - "You didn't even pull me over!"

Scoggins - "I ain't got to."

Williams - "What do you mean you don't have to?"

Scoggins - "I don't have to pull you over. First of all, you don't live here and you don't belong here."

Williams - "Can I talk to the back up please?"

Williams goes on to ask the other officers to step in.

Here is the final exchange between the two men:

Williams - "Look, it ain't even that serious for this man to be drawing a weapon on me."

Scoggins - "I didn't never point it at you."

Williams - "Yes, you did. Why did you uncuff the gun?"

Scoggins - "Because I am not going to be caught blindsided."

We know Williams wasn't charged with anything Saturday night. The police chief said they will have more facts, details and decisions on what they are going to do about this situation later this week.

Scoggins had previously worked for Muscle Shoals police but was fired after he shot a deer from his patrol car while on duty. He also shot the deer on federal property of TVA. He was found guilty in 2013 on those charges.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan released the following statement on Monday:

