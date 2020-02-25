Clear
Tuscumbia police investigating overnight shooting involving officers

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in Tuscumbia.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Tuscumbia police are investigating an overnight shooting involving officers.

They say it happened around 4 a.m. near Trenholm Memorial Drive and Mulberry Street.

State police are investigating the incident, and there is still a law enforcement presence at the scene.

No officers were injured. We are working to gather more information about the person involved.

