Tuscumbia police investigating overnight shooting involving officers

Tuscumbia police are investigating an overnight shooting involving officers.
They say it happened around 4 a.m. near Trenholm Memorial Drive and Mulberry Street.
State police are investigating the incident, and there is still a law enforcement presence at the scene.
No officers were injured. We are working to gather more information about the person involved.
