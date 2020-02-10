Clear
Tuscumbia police investigating after woman found dead

Police say the woman was found Friday on Davis Court.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 11:53 AM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:12 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A death investigation is underway in Tuscumbia after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon.

Tuscumbia police say Mary Malone was found Friday around 2:50 p.m. on Davis Court. They are not sure how she died.

If you have information about the case, you’re asked to call police at (256) 383-3121.

