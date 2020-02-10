Tuscumbia police investigating after woman found dead

A death investigation is underway in Tuscumbia after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon.
Tuscumbia police say Mary Malone was found Friday around 2:50 p.m. on Davis Court. They are not sure how she died.
If you have information about the case, you’re asked to call police at (256) 383-3121.
