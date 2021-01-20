Tuscumbia police detective works security at the Capitol on Inauguration Day

A detective from the Shoals is in Washington D.C. on this historic Inauguration Day helping out with security of the Capitol.

Detective Matt Senkbeil works at the Tuscumbia Police Department. Chief Tony Logan said he got a text from him last week saying his Alabama National Guard unit was being deployed to help at the Capitol, and he was on a plane by 6 a.m. headed to Washington D.C.

Logan said this is a historic moment and they can't wait to hear his stories and are proud he's serving.

"There will be a lot of interesting stories, I'm sure, when he gets back home. In my lifetime, I don't recall an Inauguration Day like today, and especially a young man in his career like Detective Senkbeil. It's something he will be able to tell his grandkids one day," said Logan.

There are about 250 Alabama National Guard Troops at the Capitol providing security along with many others from various states.

Logan said he believes Senkbeil will be back in the office sometime next week after he completes his orders.