Tuscumbia police chief to give update on internal investigation of an officer

Tuscumbia police chief Tony Logan is expected to provide an update on an investigation of a Tuscumbia police officer who pulled a gun out on a citizen.

The heated exchange happened on August 17th. The citizen, Ryan Williams, recorded part of the exchange on his cell phone and posted it on Facebook. It has since been shared more than 600 times and viewed more than 26,000 times.

In the video, Scoggins can be heard demanding Williams for his ID. He told Williams he was driving recklessly through the area and that he didn't belong there. The exchange escalates and Scoggins pulls his gun out of his holster.

Two on-duty Tuscumbia officers arrive and Williams asks to speak to them. Williams again questions Scoggins on why he pulled his gun out. Then the video ends. Williams wasn't charged with anything that night.

Scoggins was placed on paid administrative leave once the police department became aware of the video. An internal investigation is being conducted.

You can read the full exchange here.