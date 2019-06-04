Tuscumbia police charge suspect with arson after house fire on Baker Boulevard

Tuscumbia police said on Tuesday a suspect, Terry Rumph, has been charged with arson and domestic violence after a house fire off of Baker Boulevard.
Bond has been set at $30,000.
The fire broke out at a home on Baker Boulevard Friday night around 11 p.m. The home is a complete loss, but no one was in it when the fire started.
Tuscumbia police said on Monday that the homeowner is in a safe location.
