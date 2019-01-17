Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tuscumbia police charge suspect in business thefts

Bobby Joe McKinney

A Tuscumbia man is in jail in connection with burglaries at two local businesses earlier in January.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 3:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

A Tuscumbia man is in jail in connection with burglaries at two local businesses earlier in January.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Bobby Joe McKinney, 53, has been charged with first degree theft of property, third degree burglary, and second degree receiving stolen property.

Logan said he was arrested in connection with burglaries at the Colbert County Co-Op and Walker Lumber Co.

WAAY 31 brought you this story earlier this month. Read it again here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events