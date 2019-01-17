Tuscumbia police charge suspect in business thefts

A Tuscumbia man is in jail in connection with burglaries at two local businesses earlier in January.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said Bobby Joe McKinney, 53, has been charged with first degree theft of property, third degree burglary, and second degree receiving stolen property.

Logan said he was arrested in connection with burglaries at the Colbert County Co-Op and Walker Lumber Co.

WAAY 31 brought you this story earlier this month. Read it again here.