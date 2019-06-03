On Monday, Tuscumbia police told WAAY 31 the department is working to find out who could have started a "suspicious" house fire.

The fire broke out at a home on Baker Boulevard Friday night around 11 p.m. The home is a complete loss, but no one was in it when the fire started.

"It was bad, but I am just thankful no one was in there," said Gabrielle Champion.

Champion and her mother, Shannon Roots, live on Baker Boulevard, right next to the home that caught on fire Friday night.

"I just saw flames shooting out of the window," said Roots, as she was describing what she saw while dialing 911. "We had neighbors we had never seen came down because they were concerned somebody may have been in the house, but I had known nobody was in the house. They may come and check the mail, but that's it."

Roots is correct. Police confirmed no one was in the home when it caught fire.

Tuscumbia police won't disclose what makes the fire seem suspicious, because they don't want to release those details yet. Police said they are still investigating and interviewing neighbors.

"Our neighborhood is quiet. We have a lot of older people that live here. We've lived here for about four years, so it is very concerning," said Roots.

Roots said because a possible arsonist could be on the loose, she and her family are going to be more cautious.

"Sometimes, we have the doors open and stuff and I'm like, we have to be more vigilant of what's going on around us, because we do have an alley that runs behind us and it's dark back there, so we have to be more vigilant," said Roots.

Tuscumbia police said the homeowner is in a safe location.