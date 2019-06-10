Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after human skull found by hikers Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tuscumbia police arrest suspect wanted after deadly Friday night shooting

Gregory Childress

The suspect was charged with murder.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 3:42 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Tuscumbia police say a suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday night, Gregory Childress, turned himself into the police department around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say Childress is charged with murder and was taken to the Colbert County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Investigators said Childress was at the Keller Court Apartments when they said he shot his ex-wife's new fiance. Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Kendrick Graham. He was transported to Helen Keller Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Colbert County Coroner.

Police said neither Graham nor Childress lived at the apartment where the shooting happened. Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events