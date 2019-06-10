Tuscumbia police arrest suspect wanted after deadly Friday night shooting

Tuscumbia police say a suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday night, Gregory Childress, turned himself into the police department around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say Childress is charged with murder and was taken to the Colbert County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Investigators said Childress was at the Keller Court Apartments when they said he shot his ex-wife's new fiance. Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Kendrick Graham. He was transported to Helen Keller Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Colbert County Coroner.

Police said neither Graham nor Childress lived at the apartment where the shooting happened. Investigators have not released what led up to the shooting.