Tuscumbia police arrest suspect in deadly shooting

Tuscumbia police have arrested a suspect in Monday's deadly shooting on John Street.

Police Chief Tony Logan says Richard Hester, 54, of Sheffield was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Little Israel Road in Tuscumbia by members of the Colbert County Sheriff's Office, the Tuscumbia Police Department, the Sheffield Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Regional Strikeforce.

The shooting victim was identified on Tuesday as 34-year-old John Thomas Call from Tennessee. Police say Call was found in a white pickup truck at the corner of John Street and Hobson Street. His body was sent to forensics for an autopsy.

Tuscumbia police say Hester was arrested without incident and he is charged with murder for the shooting. The department says more details will be forthcoming.